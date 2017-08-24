With the current atmosphere in Anfield no club would want to face us in Champions League: Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool is the team that nobody would want to face in the Champions League. (Source: Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool is the team that nobody would want to face in the Champions League. (Source:

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool is the team that nobody would want to face in the Champions League group stage. After winning the tie against Hoffenheim by a margin of 4-2, a confident Klopp also stated that with Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League, it will help the club to bring quality players to Anfield.

“We should be there in the Champions League and we are really excited about who we get. There will be a few nice and difficult opponents but no-one, with this atmosphere, wants to get us in the group stage,” said Klopp and added, “I’m really looking forward to the draw.”

Expressing satisfaction over the progress in the group stage. Klopp said, “It is 14 months of the hardest work and it feels amazing. The Champions League is a big influence on the transfer market, especially if you do it more often.”

Speaking on the impact on the transfer market, he said, “It’s a big influence on the transfer market, especially if we do it more often. If you talk to a player, they really often (mention it)… especially, players, we talk to. We don’t have to talk to players which are not better than our players because it’s difficult to find.”

“I know a few people think differently, but we do a lot of work… if you talk to them, they say if you would play in the Champions League, it would be really interesting because the club is great, the manager is not too bad…” Klopp concluded.

