With Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika working in tandem, India’s backline gets a backbone

Anas Edathodika’s dream job, till his mid-teens, was to become a bus conductor. He saw it as a steadier source of income instead of driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Kondotty for a meagre Rs 180 per day. Football was always an afterthought, an indulgence restricted to seven-a-side games which are the soul of Kerala football.

Sandesh Jhingan, six years younger, writes poetry. It’s a taste he has developed in the last seven years, perhaps a way to keep his thoughts in place while enduring a frustrating phase that first saw him being sidelined because of injury for a year and then, in 2013, when, mysteriously, no I-League clubs showed interest in him. He just trained, unsure of where his career was heading.

Anas and Jhingan are an odd couple whose paths weren’t meant to cross. Call it quirk of fate or whatever, but they did. And in the short time together, they have prospered.

As is the case often whenever India play these days, the focus after the 2-0 stroll over Macau in Tuesday’s Asian Cup qualifier stayed firmly on the strikers. On most days, it is Sunil Chhetri or Jeje Lalpekhlua. This time, Balwant Singh scored twice in his first competitive match for the national team, which helped India extend its lead in Group A.

But the hundred per cent win record would have been tough to imagine without the trio of Anas and Jhingan, the two centre-backs, and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. They’ve brought much-needed stability to the Indian defence, managing four clean sheets in seven matches this year.

It’s risky to read too much into the Macau match, which was more of a training-ground drill for India. But there have been tougher tests, home and away, where India’s defence has stood out. For instance, against Kyrgyzstan — perceived to be the toughest team for India in this stage of qualifying.

In their official starting line-up, Kyrgyzstan listed eight out of their 10 outfield players as forwards. It, of course, was a typo. But it also signalled their intent. The former Soviet republic was ranked 33 places below India in FIFA rankings when the match was played in June.

But that was just on paper. Kyrgyzstan looked superior from the moment they stepped on to the field. India’s two central midfielders, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Rowlin Borges, offered little resistance to their imposing counterparts, which left the defence exposed. The Kyrgyz forwards tried to slice open the Indian defence through the middle. But they were stopped by Anas and Jhingan.

Tackles came flying in from both, blocking every attempt with desperate lunges and close marking. It forced Kyrgyzstan to alter their strategy and try long-range shots from outside the box. They weren’t completely shut out. But when they beat Sandhu, either Anas or Jhingan would be covering him on the goal line, keeping the ball out. It was a similar story in the first qualifier against Myanmar and the preceding friendly against Cambodia. “I think it’s just that we have settled into our roles,” Jhingan says. “Off the field, we have a very good friendship. We eat our meals together and spend a lot of time with each other even though our interests might be different. That understanding reflects on the field.”

The understanding comes from personal struggles too. On the eve of the match against Kyrgyzstan, Anas had a decision to make: to go home to attend to his ailing father or stay with the team for their toughest match of this qualifying campaign. Anas’s father had a heart attack and was hospitalised. “My father can’t talk. His condition isn’t good,” Anas had said. “Coach (Constantine) asked me if I wanted to go but my family insisted that I stayed with the team.”

Although he is six years older to Jhingan, Anas looks up to the 23-year-old for guidance on the field. “I have always aspired to play with Sandesh bhai. Two-three years back, I used to boost myself up thinking about sharing the pitch with him,” Anas said earlier this week.

Jhingan’s rise has been after years of graft. Returning from injury in 2011, he endured a phase when no club showed interest in signing him. Jhingan joined the Indian Super League in 2013 but the tournament got pushed back by a year. Consequently, I-League clubs chose to ignore the players who had signed up for the ISL, which left Jhingan without a club for a major part of the season.

“Those were tough times. I was out for one full year because of an ankle injury in 2010. I was struggling with my football, left my education… It was hard when I didn’t have any club,” Jhingan recalls. “People call it a dark phase but I say it was the best phase of my life. It made me what I am right now.”

In 2015, Jhingan became the first Indian player to be purchased for Rs 1 crore in the ISL (by Kerala Blasters). In July, he was retained by the Blasters for Rs 1.2 crore. It asserted his position as the country’s most sought-after defender. Anas’ rise coincided and while Jhingan made his international debut last year, Anas was called only this year.

In a short time, though, the duo has provided stability to the Indian defence which it long yearned for. Whether they can sustain the same against tougher opponents, though, remains to be seen.

