Winning seven FA Cups is not easy, believe me, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to lift the FA Cup and deny their local rivals a double. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to lift the FA Cup and deny their local rivals a double. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal registered a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley to partially undo what had been a terrible season for the Gunners. The club finished fifth in the Premier League standings to not stand in contention to play Champions League next season after 20 years. In Europe, too, the club faced embarrassment with a Round of 16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in demoralising fashion. But that was forgotten when the team lifted the FA Cup trophy aloft at the Wembley stadium. In the process Arsenal won their 13th FA Cup title and seventh under the managerial reign of Wenger.

ALSO READ | Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win FA Cup for 13th time

He applauded the team effort as Arsenal produced a resolute display of attacking from the very first minute and were rewarded for it by Alexis Sanchez in the seventh minute. “It was an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards. This team has suffered, united, and responded. I said last week this team will win the championship with one or two good buys, and keep them together. They showed strength and we played spectacular football today to win the game,” said Wenger immediately after the final whistle was blown.

“I am very proud [to win seven FA Cups] because you see the fight you need even to win one. I am proud of doing two things that have never been done: to win a championship without losing a game, and to win seven FA Cups. It is not easy, believe me,” he further added.

Despite the trophy win, his future continues to be under cloud after spending 22 years at the club. The club board members are likely to decide on his fate next week. “We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and all will be clear on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Aaron Ramsey bagged the winner for Arsenal, much like he did in the Cup final against Hull in 2014. The Welshman opted to credit Wenger for the success and for changing things around. “It’s been an up-and-down season, but to finish it with an FA Cup has to make it a successful one. I just love this competition. The boys deserve it, and I’m happy for the manger, I’m delighted. He’s been fantastic for me, fantastic for these players. Fair play to him, he’s changed the system and it’s paid off. So hopefully he’ll be here next season, because we owe him a lot,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd