Winning competitive Premier League is special, says Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has played in the Premier League for 10 seasons. (Source: Reuters) Cesc Fabregas has played in the Premier League for 10 seasons. (Source: Reuters)

The sheer competitiveness of the Premier League makes it the toughest of all leagues and winning it is a special feeling, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said.

Fabregas has played in the league for 10 seasons, making his debut for Arsenal in 2004 before leaving for Spanish club Barcelona in 2011. He spent three seasons in Spain, winning the La Liga and Copa Del Rey before joining Chelsea in 2014.

Antonio Conte’s team sealed the title with a 1-0 win over West Brom on Friday.

“Winning the Premier League trophy is something special, it gives you a special feeling,” Fabregas told British media as he looks forward to picking up his second league title in three years.

“Having played in Spain, watching a lot of football as I do, Germany, France and Italy, this is the best league in the world; maybe not the best players in the world, but it’s the most competitive and most difficult league to win, for sure.

“Anyone can beat you. That’s the thing… every game is tough and that’s why next year with the Champions League as well we will have to be at the top of our game to compete again for the league.”

Chelsea can win their second trophy this season when they face Fabregas’ former club Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27. Chelsea last won the domestic double in the 2009-10 season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“It will be emotional,” Fabregas added.

“It’s not as if I like to play against Arsenal because they are a club which is in my heart and they will always be.”

Chelsea face Watford on Monday before their final league game of the season against already-relegated Sunderland on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now