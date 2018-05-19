Will talk about Neymar’s move to Real Madrid after Champions League final, says Zinedine Zidane

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File) Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017. (Reuters/File)

manager Zinedine Zidane on Friday asserted that he wishes to keep his focus on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool next week on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, the Real manager stressed that he will discuss rumours regarding Neymar’s transfer only after the upcoming games.

“I’m not going to talk more about a player who isn’t one of mine. There are 10 days and two games left. After that, we’ll talk about what you want,” the former France international was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a world-record €222million deal scored 27 goals in 28 appearances for the club in all competitions before he was injured and had to undergo a surgery. According to recent rumours in Brazil, the forward has agreed personal terms with Madrid, who will negotiate with the Ligue 1 club in the coming days.

In another big move in La Liga, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has also been rumoured to Barca in a €100m deal. On being questioned about the move, Zidane said he does not know anything about the matter. “I don’t have any information. We’ll see. I don’t think it’s either good or bad [for him to leave]. It’s not my problem,” the 45-year old manager said.

Speaking about the young talent in his squad, Borja Mauoral, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente, Zidane said that they might get a chance in the upcoming La Liga fixture against Villarreal. “One year here is like 10 elsewhere. It’s not a lost year; quite the opposite. They’ve improved so much. They all hope to play more but it’s a very positive year. Next year, they have to play more,” he said.

Real Madrid will take on Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica late night on Saturday and Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return from injury in the match.

