Will consider if Real Madrid make an offer, says Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard said on Monday that he would consider a move to Real Madrid if they make him an offer, adding that it would be great to win the Champions League trophy. He was also confirmed to have fractured his right ankle during a training session on Sunday.

The player from Belgium still has three years contract with Chelsea of £200,000-a-week but said that he would be open to working with Los Blancos, who won their second consecutive Champions League trophy on Saturday under Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard was quoted as saying, “Of course I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly I do not know what will happen.”

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League. I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met the board yet to discuss a new deal,” Hazard added.

The Belgian Football Association released a statement saying Hazard fractured his right ankle during a training session in Tubize on Sunday. The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

“I want to think about football as little as possible,” he said.

