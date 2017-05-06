Will Antoine Griezmann be the ‘right fit’ for Manchester United?

With the summer transfer window opening soon Jose Mourinho must weigh his options carefully before spending big bucks on Antoine Griezmann. (Source:Reuters) With the summer transfer window opening soon Jose Mourinho must weigh his options carefully before spending big bucks on Antoine Griezmann. (Source:Reuters)

If media reports are to be believed, then Manchester United has already agreed a personal deal with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. The French forward has been in excellent form for the Spanish club in the past two years, with 60 goals in his bag. Several European clubs have listed Griezmann as their prime target for next season but Jose Mourinho’s United is reportedly ahead in the race.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career at Manchester appearing to be drawing curtains after a knee injury that will keep the 34- year old Swede out of action for several months, 25-year old Griezmann seems to be the right choice on papers to take on the coveted no. 7 shirt for Manchester United. But English Premiere League has proven time and again that what appears on paper sometimes does not translate into reality.

What Griezmann brings on the table with him is lightning speed and the ability to run across the flanks. The French forward possess the skills to cut across the defence line and make dangerous cross passes inside the box. Griezmann, over the years, has also improved his finishing techniques and has developed a dangerous left foot, which often gives his side the desired result. But what the Atletico star lacks is physical strength to tackle the strong defenders.

After the end of Ferguson Era at Old Trafford, United has failed to produce high scoring matches, and are currently 5th in the table, owing to flurry of goalless draws in the season. A dominating figure inside the box like Ibrahimovic managed to score 28 goals for the club in a less-than-impressive season. His absence due to an injury has again left United with a physical threat up in the front who can intimidate the opposition’s defence line.

With a miniature height of 5 ft 7 inch, and weighing 70 kg, Griezmann is not one of the most stocky figures inside the box, and might find it difficult to adjust to the level of defence in English football. Perhaps, in Ibrahimovic’s absence, United need to invest on a heavy built player like Everton’s Romelu Lukaku or Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke, who can unnerve defenders inside the box with physical strength.

Moreover, United already has a player with similar abilities as Griezmann- Marchus Rashford- who has been in excellent form of late.

The 19-year old star enhanced his reputation after he scored from a brilliant free kick against Celta Vigo in an Europa League match. According to former United player, Michael Owen, Griezmann’s inclusion in the team will hamper Rashford’s progress. “Rashford needs Jose to give him the ultimate belief and say ‘right you are going to be my man, you are going to be it’… the last thing he needs is for Jose to buy someone who will be there for the long-term,” the former England player said.

Owen is right in his assessment, as Rashford struggled to find a regular spot in the team this season with Ibrahimovic’s involvement and has actually excelled in his absence. With Griezmann in the squad, the pressure would be on the English teenage sensation to once again prove himself.

With the summer transfer window opening soon, Mourinho must take the above factors into considerations before spending big bucks on a player that may turn out to be yet another “Old Trafford flop”. Perhaps, for the team balance, Mourinho should look to buy a player who has proven himself in Premiere League as the Portuguese manager cannot expect to win the league title with a striker who struggles to adapt with the new conditions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd