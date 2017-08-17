Will always try to develop young players, says Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine with the team. (Source: Twitter) Stephen Constantine with the team. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the tri-nation series, India head coach Stephen Constantine said that as long as he is the coach, he will always try to develop youth players by giving them opportunities as the lifespan of a team is four to six years.

After selecting at least ten U-23 players for his side, Constantine said in an interview to aiff.com, “As long as I will be the coach, I will always try and develop youth players and give them opportunities. The lifespan of any team is around four to six years. When you are in the fourth year, you need to keep searching again – you need to look for change. So why not do it all the time.”

Having said that, the coach agreed that the experience of senior players is also important in a team. “Of course, you need the experience and need to learn from the senior players but that can sometimes lead us to a bit of stagnation. It’s extremely important for senior players to need to work hard to keep their positions as much it is important for the kids to learn to take their positions.”

“At the moment, I feel we have the right balance as even the young players have some 8-9 matches under their belt and you cannot call them inexperienced anymore.”

Constantine also revealed his mantra of selecting players. “Play the brand of football I want you to play and the door is open for you. When I see any player and from all levels, I just try to find out whether he can play the brand of Football which I want him to play. If you can, the door stays open for you.”

