Who can replace Neymar at Barcelona?

Barcelona's Neymar and teammates pose with the trophy after defeating Real Madrid in an International Champions Cup

It is not just Lionel Messi that makes Spanish giants Barcelona one of the most powerful football clubs in the world. The Blaugrana has also been known for the MSN attack – Messi, Suarez and Neymar. Even though it is hard to imagine Barcelona without Neymar, his move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain looks certain.

There is no denying that Neymar’s exit from the club will leave a big hole in Barcelona as fans have already turned hostile with ‘traitor’ posters being seen outside the stadium with the Brazilian’s face.

However, if the dreaded move for the club does happen, here are a few replacements that the Spanish League runner ups will be looking at:

Ousmana Dembele

Talent for talent! If Neymar goes, Barca need to accommodate a player of an equal stature and the 20-year old looks just that! When Dortmund got him from Rennes starlet last year, they paid just £12.75m. But the German club will expect a grand deal after the France International proved his worth this season.

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona has already made a 70 million euros bid on the Brazilian but it was turned down by Liverpool, who extended a deal with him for five more years. It has been reported that Coutinho wants a transfer to the Camp Nou side but the Reds want 89 million euros for him.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title.

AS Monaco’s 18-year old gem Kylian Mbappe, who is also a Real Madrid target, could be a good replacement option for Neymar. Although Barca have not looked at the deal so far, Mbappe can match Neymar’s magic on the field.

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona will have to pay £170million to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in this window but according to reports, the Frenchman is Blaugrana’s No. 1 target and an ideal replacement for Neymar.

