India vs Macau Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Where to watch, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India will be looking to one step closer to securing a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when they take on Macau on Tuesday. Both teams have had contradictory form in the qualifiers so far. While Macau have lost both the matches that they have played so far, India have remained unbeaten and top their qualification group.

Both teams have played against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar and Macau have lost 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. On the other hand, India have beaten both teams 1-0. Skipper Sunil Chettri had scored in both matches and he said that the Indians won’t be judging Macau from their previous two results. “”It’s a fresh match, and we start afresh,” he said. India have already recorded one victory away from home when they defeated Myanmar in the qualifiers. They are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak, nine of which they have won.

When is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Macau?

India take on Macau on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The kick-off is scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where is India vs Macau being played?

The match will be played in Macau. The Indian team is training in the Chinese autonomous since the past week. This is the second away fixture that India are playing since beating Myanmar in March.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Macau live?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can one follow the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Macau live?

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar. For live scores and commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

