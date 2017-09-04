Only in Express
  • India vs Macau Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Where to watch, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs Macau Live Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Where to watch, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs Macau Live Streaming: India take on Macau in their third AFC Asian Cup qualifier. While India have won both their matches so far, Macau have lost against Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. India are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 4, 2017 10:18 pm
india vs macau live streaming, india vs macau live, india vs macau live score, afc asian cup live streaming, India vs Macau Live streaming: While Macau have lost both the matches that they have played so far, India have remained unbeaten and top their qualification group. (Source: AIFF release)
Top News

India will be looking to one step closer to securing a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when they take on Macau on Tuesday. Both teams have had contradictory form in the qualifiers so far. While Macau have lost both the matches that they have played so far, India have remained unbeaten and top their qualification group.

Both teams have played against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar and Macau have lost 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. On the other hand, India have beaten both teams 1-0. Skipper Sunil Chettri had scored in both matches and he said that the Indians won’t be judging Macau from their previous two results. “”It’s a fresh match, and we start afresh,” he said. India have already recorded one victory away from home when they defeated Myanmar in the qualifiers. They are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak, nine of which they have won.

When is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Macau? 

India take on Macau on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The kick-off is scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where is India vs Macau being played?

The match will be played in Macau. The Indian team is training in the Chinese autonomous since the past week. This is the second away fixture that India are playing since beating Myanmar in March.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Macau live? 

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can one follow the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Macau live? 

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar. For live scores and commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Zone B - Match 60
FT
25
Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (29-25)
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 