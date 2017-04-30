When and where to watch Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC, what time does the I-League match start, live online streaming and TV coverage

Aizawl FC need just a draw to win I-League 2017 title. (Source: Twitter) Aizawl FC need just a draw to win I-League 2017 title. (Source: Twitter)

Aizawl FC will seek to create history on Sunday as they fight Shillong Lajong to become the first team from the Northeast region to clinch the I-League title ever.

Khalid Jamil’s men currently stand on 36 points and even a draw in the last match of the season is enough for the team from Northeast to get their name written on the trophy this year.

That however does not mean that the fifth placed Lajong will let them have it easy as the young side from Meghalaya have the strength to crush opponents at home.

Aizawl has had a dream run similar to Leicester City last year. They come into the final match with confidence having won the last two matches against second placed Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers. Lajong on the other hand drew their last match against Mumbai FC.

The tournament, since its inception, has been dominated by teams like Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Dempo. To pip Mohun Bagan and lift the trophy will be a boost and a tribute to a region that provides the soul of Indian football. Thousands of Aizawl fans are expected to be travelling to Shillong to witness history being created.

While Lajong has a fit squad for the final, Aizawl however will be missing suspended Ashutosh Mehta and Alfred Jaryan.

When is the I-League clash between Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC?

The final between Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong will be aired at 7.05 pm IST, Sunday, 30 April.

Where is the NorthEast derby being played?

The match is being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Which TV channels will air Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong live?

The match will be live on TEN 2.

Where can one follow the face-off between Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong live online?

One can follow the match live on Ten Sports official website. For live match commentary, updates and insights, you can follow IndianExpress.com

