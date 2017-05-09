When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to give his side an edge before going into the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to give his side an edge before going into the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. (Source: Reuters)

Defending champions Real Madrid are set to book their spot in the final of the UEFA Champions League after securing a 3-0 lead against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semifinal last week.

As Zinedine Zidane’s men travel to Vicente Calderon on Wednesday night for the second leg, Los Blancos will look to maintain their domination. Real have a history of beating their city rivals Atletico in the European competition.

While Diego Simeone’s men won their last game against Eibar; Real destroyed the already-relegated Granada 4-0. Zidane however rested key players in the La Liga match to keep them fit and prepared for the second leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the first leg to score a hat-trick and give his side an edge after beating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

When is the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid?

The Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at 12:15 AM on Thursday, May 10.

Where is the semi-final second-leg being played?

The second leg of the match is to be played at Vicente Calderon in Madrid, Spain. It is the home ground of Atletico Madrid.

Which TV channels will air the match between Juventus vs Monaco live?

The match will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

Where can one follow the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid live online?

The match can be live streamed on the Ten Sports web site. For updates and live online commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

