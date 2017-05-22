What cost Barcelona the La Liga title?

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti and Lionel Messi look dejected after the match. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti and Lionel Messi look dejected after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona’s fight for the La Liga title came to an end on Sunday as Real Madrid took home the title after five years.

Lionel Messi’s heroics went in vain despite Barca winning their last league game against ten men Eibar 4-2. But the second placed Spanish team fought till the end.

Takashi Inui managed to give Barca a scare with a goal in each half but the game smoothed out for the Spanish giants with Argentina star Messi’s brace and goals from Luis Suarez and a David Junca own goal.

Unlike Real, the Blaugrana have not had a consistent run, being in the second position for the majority of the season. Despite winning big games like an away El Clasico, against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who were also part of the title campaign in the early stages, the Camp Nou team needed a certain kind of motivation to fuel their passion for winning.

The issue with the runners-up started at the beginning of the season, losing unexpected matches like the one against Alaves in September to the latest being against Malaga in April. They even gave a poor performance against a low placed Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 in March.

Luis Enrique chose to rotate his squad in few matches but that does not stand as an excuse for shock defeats in the league.

Enrique, who was given a league farewell with a win, also felt that his team lacked consistency. He said, “La Liga is 38 games long and it rewards consistency. We were not consistent enough — especially earlier in the season at home — to win the league and we have paid for that.”

Even though their spirit till the end needs to be awarded, somewhere the Blaugrana lacked motivation and needed the extra challenge to bring out the best in them.

