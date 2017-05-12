Latest News

West Ham’s Mark Noble to undergo abdominal surgery

Mark Noble, who has made 35 appearances in all competitions this campaign, will miss Sunday's final home game against Liverpool.

Published:May 12, 2017
Mark Noble is to undergo surgery for a long-standing abdominal injury. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United captain Mark Noble is to undergo surgery for a long-standing abdominal injury and will miss the last two Premier League games of the season, the club said on Thursday.

Noble, who has made 35 appearances in all competitions this campaign, will miss Sunday’s final home game against Liverpool and the trip to Burnley on the last day of the season. “Mark has been playing in pain, but he is the captain and he wanted to do everything he could to ensure the club retained its Premier League status,” Head of Medical and Sports Science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club’s website. (www.whufc.com)

“Mark is as brave as they come and he ignored the pain as best he could, but the Premier League takes it toll.

“We attended an appointment with the specialist on the evening before the Tottenham game (on May 5) and it was deemed that the surgery was now urgent, he played in the game and played a big part in our victory that ensured the club’s safety.”

