West Ham’s Antonio signs new four-year contract

The 27-year-old was West Ham's top scorer with nine goals this season before suffering a hamstring injury in April.

By: Reuters | Published:May 12, 2017 11:14 am
West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio has signed a new four-year contract with the club until 2021, the London club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was West Ham’s top scorer with nine goals this season before suffering a hamstring injury in April which forced him to withdraw from the England squad and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“I’ve loved my time here and I’m just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I’ve done this season,” Antonio told the club website.

“This year has been a better year than last year … and I managed to get the England call-up I’ve been dreaming of since I was a child.

“Hopefully I can keep pushing on and doing even better.” Antonio has made 69 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side since joining West Ham from Nottingham Forest at the start of the 2015-16 season.

