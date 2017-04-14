Latest News

West Ham United one win from safety, says Mark Noble

West Ham United's 1-0 win over Swansea on Saturday ended a five-game losing streak and moved them up to 14th in the table.

By: Reuters | Published:April 14, 2017 2:49 pm
West Ham United have dropped dangerously close to the relegation zone in recent weeks but after last weekend’s win over Swansea City captain Mark Noble thinks one more victory will be enough to secure Premier League football next season.

West Ham’s 1-0 win over Swansea on Saturday ended a five-game losing streak and moved them up to 14th in the table on 36 points, eight points above the relegation zone.

West Ham travel to bottom club Sunderland on Saturday, a game Noble will miss due to suspension.

“One more win should see us safe,” Noble told the club’s website. (www.whufc.com) “Hopefully we’ve broken that run of losses — games we shouldn’t have lost.

“Sunderland away is massive and then we have some tough games.”

