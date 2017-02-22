West Ham seeking revenge against Watford, says Arthur Masuaku

Arthur Masuaku recently recovered from a knee ligament injury. (Source: Reuters) Arthur Masuaku recently recovered from a knee ligament injury. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United will be seeking revenge for their home loss to Watford in their previous encounter when the London rivals meet again in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday, left back Arthur Masuaku said.

West Ham let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-2 in September and Masuaku felt his team mates would have a major point to prove against the Hornets.

“We want to get revenge on Saturday. I remember the game and we played so well in the first 40 minutes and should have killed the game off,” Masuaku, who recently recovered from a knee ligament injury, told the club’s website .

“I don’t know how we lost but we want to make amends for that defeat and hopefully we can win on Saturday.”

West Ham, who drew with West Bromwich Albion on Feb. 11, are 10th in the table with 32 points, two more than 13th-placed Watford with 13 games remaining.

“We were unlucky not to get the three points in the last game against West Brom and we could have got the victory if certain decisions had not gone against us,” Masuaku added.

“Hopefully we will have more luck in the next game.”