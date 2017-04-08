Latest News

West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears

West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City.

Cheikhou Kouyate struck with a thumping low drive just before the break. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.

The hosts tested Lukasz Fabianski numerous times in a bright opening before Cheikhou Kouyate struck with a thumping low drive just before the break.

Swansea, who are now without a win in five games, improved marginally after halftime but were only able to create a few half-chances as West Ham held on to register a much-needed victory.

West Ham’s first win since early February saw them climb to 14th with 36 points. Swansea still sit in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 28 points.

