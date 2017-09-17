Only in Express

West Bromwich Albion, West Ham finish dull 0-0 draw in EPL

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry equaled Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record in his 632nd game

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry equaled Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record in his 632nd game.
West Ham eased the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic by earning another point from a dull 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A week after beating Huddersfield 2-0, West Ham remains in the bottom three after five games but showing shoots of recovery.

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang hit the crossbar from 45 yards and that was as close as anyone came to scoring.

Also, West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry equaled Ryan Giggs’ Premier League appearance record in his 632nd game

  
