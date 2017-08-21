Only in Express

West Bromwich Albion to appeal Hal Robson-Kanu red card

Robson-Kanu scored the winner in the 71st minute and was shown a straight red card 12 minutes later after his elbow struck Burnley defender Matthew Lowton in the face.

West Bromwich Albion will appeal against the red card shown to forward Hal Robson-Kanu. (Source: Reuters)
West Bromwich Albion will appeal against the red card shown to forward Hal Robson-Kanu during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League, the club has said.

Robson-Kanu scored the winner in the 71st minute and was shown a straight red card 12 minutes later after his elbow struck Burnley defender Matthew Lowton in the face as they challenged for a ball in the air.

“Albion have contacted the FA (Football Association) and will submit a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk).

