Latest News

West Bromwich Albion sign Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi on loan

The 26-year-old centre back, Ahmed Hegazi, who has previously played for Italian side Fiorentina, joined the West Brom squad in Hong Kong ahead of their pre-season match against Leicester City on Wednesday.

By: Reuters | Published:July 17, 2017 11:43 pm
West Bromwich Albion, Ahmed Hegazi, Al Ahly, English Premier League, African Cup of Nations Ahmed Hegazi was named in the team of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. (Source: West Brom website)
Top News

West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Ahmed Hegazi on a season-long loan deal from Egyptian side Al Ahly, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Following the loan period, West Brom have an option to trigger a permanent deal for Hegazi, who has been capped 39 times by Egypt.

“We’re pleased he’s here, he’s a good addition,” West Brom manager Tony Pulis said in a statement. “He’s got good pedigree and has played for some good clubs. Hopefully he’ll be a good signing for us.

“With it being a loan and, if he does well, we’ve already agreed a final deal. It’s really, really good for us.”

Hegazi was named in the team of the tournament at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year when Egypt finished runners-up to Cameroon.

The 26-year-old centre back, who has previously played for Italian side Fiorentina, joined the West Brom squad in Hong Kong ahead of their pre-season match against Leicester City on Wednesday.

West Brom, who finished 10th in the league last season, host Bournemouth in the opening game of the 2017-18 campaign.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic 