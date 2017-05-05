Latest News
  • West Bromwich Albion interested in signing Jermain Defoe, says Tony Pulis

West Bromwich Albion interested in signing Jermain Defoe, says Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis' side, currently eighth in the league, have lost momentum since avoiding relegation and have suffered four consecutive defeats.

By: Reuters | Published:May 5, 2017 6:08 pm
Tony Pulis, Tony Pulis news, Tony Pulis updates, Tony Pulis West Brom, West Bromwich Tony Pulis, Germain Defoe, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Jermain Defoe has netted 14 of the 26 league goals Sunderland have scored this season. (Source: Reuters)

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Sunderland’s top scorer Jermain Defoe following his side’s relegation from the Premier League, West Brom manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

The future of the recalled England international at the Stadium of Light is less than certain as a clause in his contract allows him to leave the club as a free agent in the event of relegation. Defoe has netted 14 of the 26 league goals Sunderland have scored this season.

“Effectively he’s a free agent, but there’s also a huge cost that comes along with that, whichever club takes him,” Pulis told the British media ahead of their Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday.

“We’ve got our fingers in a few pies and if Jermain is one of them, we’ll be pushing on that one. “We have to improve and make the 11 better, and then that makes the club better.”

West Brom winger Matt Phillips and striker Hal-Robson Kanu will miss the weekend’s clash as they have failed to recover from hamstring injuries.

Pulis’ side, currently eighth in the league, have lost momentum since avoiding relegation and have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali