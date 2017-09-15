Only in Express

West Brom’s Nacer Chadli, Oliver Burke doubtful for West Ham game

Nacer Chadli missed West Brom's 3-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday with a thigh strain while Burke has failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 15, 2017 6:18 pm
West Bromwich Albion’s Nacer Chadli is still doubtful with fitness concerns. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will take a late call on midfielders Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke’s fitness ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

Chadli missed West Brom’s 3-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday with a thigh strain while Burke has failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

“We’ve got one or two little knocks but we won’t know until tomorrow if they’ll be ok. Chadli is one and so is Oliver Burke,” Pulis told a news conference on Friday. Pulis said defender Gareth McAuley might also need to undergo a fitness test. He returned from a thigh injury by playing for the club’s under-23 team this week.

“We are pleased he has got a 45 minutes in and had a week’s training which is a bonus for us. Whether he is ready to go on Saturday we will have to wait and see.” West Brom had posted two wins and a draw before losing at Brighton. The manager said the club had been “brought down to earth” by last weekend’s result.

“The important thing is to wash that defeat away. We’ve got a chance to put it right tomorrow against West Ham.”

Pulis paid tribute to midfielder Gareth Barry as the 36-year-old could equal former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs’ record of 632 Premier League appearances on Saturday.

“I’ve always rated him but you don’t realise how good he is until you work with him,” Pulis said.

“Great lad. Gareth has probably been our best player in the games he has been involved in. He’s been an outstanding, consistent performer.” West Ham began their Premier League campaign with three successive away defeats before downing Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home on Monday.

“West Ham have got a lot of matchwinners in their squad,” Pulis said. “They might be where they are but I don’t expect them to stay there.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    FT
    27
    Match Tied
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    0
    VS
    0
    Zone B - Match 78
    Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 79

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 