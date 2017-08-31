Only in Express

West Brom sign Grzegorz Krychowiak on loan from PSG

West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season-long loan from PSG. Krychowiak arrives at the Hawthorns seeking first-team opportunities that will get him back into contention for his national side.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 31, 2017 12:47 pm
Grzegorz Krychowiak joins Kieran Gibbs, Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez as new additions.
West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Poland international arrives at the Hawthorns seeking first-team opportunities that will get him back into contention for his national side before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I had a lot of propositions from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There’s a good atmosphere here,” Krychowiak told the club website.

He joins Kieran Gibbs, Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez as new additions to manager Tony Pulis’ squad, with Albion also signing China international striker Zhang Yuning who has started a two-year loan spell at Werder Bremen.

Krychowiak, a two-time Europa League winner with Sevilla, has 45 caps with Poland.

