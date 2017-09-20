Only in Express

West Brom have nothing to lose against Manchester City, says Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis has said that West Bromwich will still be facing a formidable Manchester City line-up even if the Premier League pace setters rest some of their key players for League Cup clash at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion will still be facing a formidable Manchester City line-up even if the Premier League pace setters rest some of their key players for Wednesday’s League Cup clash at The Hawthorns, manager Tony Pulis has said.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything to lose. City are on fire at the moment and everybody will expect them to be close to winning the Premier League title,” Pulis told British media.

City skipper Vincent Kompany, who returned to training last week from a calf injury, could make his return to the line-up and Pulis had no doubts about the depth of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“They are an exceptionally strong club in respect of depth so it’s going to be a tough game, but an enjoyable one,” he said.

“They have players who can play at the top level – from 1-24 they are really top-class players. If he makes a few changes, the players coming in will still be exceptional players, so we’ll have to be right on it,” he added.

The manager said he would field a strong team in the hope of pulling off an upset.

“It will be a tough game but we’ll put out a strong team and going to have a go at it and give it the best we’ve got.”

