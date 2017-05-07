We’re not looking at what Barcelona do, says Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Casemiro said that they were not looking at what Barcelona do. (Source: AP) Casemiro said that they were not looking at what Barcelona do. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid are in the La Liga title race against their rivals Barcelona but Casemiro says that Los Blancos are not looking at what the leaders do.

Real crushed Granada 4-0 on Saturday night a few hours after Barca destroyed Villarreal by 4-1. Both the teams stand at level on top with 84 points.

Casemiro feels that the title is in their own hands. He said, “We’re not looking at what Barcelona do, we’re looking at what we do. It’s still down to us,” he told the media after the match.

“There are no easy games. We made such a strong start.

“It’s in our own hands and we know if we win all our own games we will be champions. There’s no better way to be than depending on yourself.”

With three La Liga games remaining, Zinedine Zidane will also be hoping to lift the Champions League trophy again as they prepare to fight city rivals Atletico for a spot in the final this week. Real have a 2-0 advantage before they enter the second leg of the semifinals.

Zidane chose to rest his key players in the match against Granada as James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata both scored a brace. Casemiro said that players need to relax before a big game.

“In football, the Champions league semi-final does not allow you to relax. If we do that, Atletico Madrid will cause some harm,” he said.

“We have to go out hard and try to win the second leg as well.”

Casemiro added that there are players who feature less but that does not mean that they are B-team. “There is no B-team here. We know there are players who feature less but you can sense we are never less than fully dedicated. We had a good game today.”

Real have an advantage over Barca with a game to spare.

