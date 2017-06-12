We’re fit and we’re ready for the upcoming match against the Kyrgyz Republic, says Anas Edathodika

Latest News
India's premier defender Anas Edathodika has claimed that the Indian football team is all geared up and ready to take on the Kyrgyz Republic in the next encounter.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 12, 2017 12:19 am
india football, indian football team, asian cup football, india afc asian cup, india vs kyrgyzstan, aizawl fc, aizawl fc players, football news, sports news, indian express India will take on Kyrgyz Republic in the next encounter.

“We’re fit and we’re ready for the upcoming match against the Kyrgyz Republic. We know the importance of the match and under no circumstances, we will leave the ground without giving our 100 percent on the pitch,” Edathodika said.

“You have to push your limits every time to keep your place. You have to concentrate more when you play an international match.

“A moment of lapse in concentration will make you pay dearly.”

