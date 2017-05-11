Latest News

Werder Bremen defender Santiago Garcia to leave at season end: Club

The 28-year-old Argentine defender played 93 league matches for them after initially joining from Italy's US Palermo on loan in 2013.

Werder Bremen defender Santiago Garcia will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season after the two sides failed to agree on terms for a contract extension.

The 28-year-old Argentine defender played 93 league matches for them after initially joining from Italy’s US Palermo on loan in 2013 and then signing a permanent deal.

“We would have very much liked to continue working together,” said Werder sports director Frank Baumann in a statement on Thursday. “He fully identified with Werder and always gave it everything. Unfortunately we could not agree on a new contract.”

Garcia said he would have also liked to have stayed at the northern club.

Werder are in eighth place in the league and are battling for a Europa League spot with two games left.

