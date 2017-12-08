Wembley Stadium to host more Euro 2020 games, replacing Brussels

Brussels has lost its 2020 European Championship games to Wembley Stadium. (Source: Reuters) Brussels has lost its 2020 European Championship games to Wembley Stadium. (Source: Reuters)

Brussels has lost its 2020 European Championship games to London, with Wembley Stadium picked by UEFA on Thursday to stage an additional four games on top of the semifinals and final.

Brussels has been dropped because of delays starting to build the Eurostadium project, leaving 12 countries hosting the continent-wide tournament.

UEFA also selected the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to host the opening game of the 24-team tournament.

English football’s national stadium, which was chosen in 2014 to host the final three games, now also has three group stage games and a round of 16 fixture.

Each host country that qualifies will play at least two games at home in the group stage. UEFA announced Thursday which cities would be paired together for each of six groups:

_ Group A: Rome and Baku

_ Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

_ Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

_ Group D: London and Glasgow

_ Group E: Bilbao and Dublin

_ Group F: Munich and Budapest

