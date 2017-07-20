We’ll take it forward to the next game: Stephen Constantine after India’s loss to Syria in AFC U23 Championship qualifier

India U23 are scheduled to play Qatar U23 on Friday. India U23 are scheduled to play Qatar U23 on Friday.

India U-23 football team lost their match of the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers against Syria U23 0-2, but the boys gathered the appreciation for themselves from Stephen Constantine as well as coach of Qatar side. India are scheduled to play Qatar on Friday and their coach Hussain Afash lavished praise for Indian team.

“In actual facts, Indians pressed us very hard in the first half and they were playing manoeuvring football. In the second half, they conceded two goals but I must say, they got under our skin and these boys are definitely going to have a great future ahead,” he said.

Constantine did hail Qatar team’s ability admitted that India would face a big challenge against them.

“They look very quick at times. They have an utmost quality I must say. It’ll be a big challenge for us against them,” he stated. Constantine didn’t mince his words while praising his boys for their display in the first match of the Qualifiers.

“The boys played their heart out but eventually, the lack of experience cost us the match.” “Some of the boys might have had a good game but I believe this is a team game where everyone needs to perform and they’ve had a great team effort tonight. We’ll take it forward to the next game,” he declared.

When asked whether Qatar’s performance in AFC U23 Championship 2016 would create a pressure on his side, Constantine cleared that it ‘it’s not the same team anymore.’

“A lot of players from that batch might have graduated to the senior team. Their main advantage is that they’re having the same coach throughout.” “Playing a late evening match, that too at their home is really going to be advantageous for them”, he added.

Mentioning about the support in the stands, the coach said that they expect a good number of fans who would turn up for the next game.

“When you’re playing at this stage, you want the stadium to be full. It keeps the adrenaline flowing amongst the players. Personally, I hope a good number of Indians will turn out in our support tomorrow.”

