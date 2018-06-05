We’ll give our lives on the pitch: Sunil Chhetri thanks fans for packing the stadium

Sunil Chhetri marked his 100th international appearance with two goals. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Sunil Chhetri marked his 100th international appearance with two goals. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Sunil Chhetri conveyed his gratitude to fans who turned up in the thousands to support India in their Intercontinental Cup match against Kenya. In what was his 100th match for India, Chhetri scored twice as India won the match 3-0. He said in a tweet after the game that the fans made this night special and that he and his teammates would give their lives on the pitch if this is the kind of support they get.

“We promise you that if that’s the kind of support we get every time we play for the country, we will give our lives on the pitch. India, this night was special because we were in this together. Those in the stands shouting, and the ones at home cheering – thank you!” said Chhetri in his tweet. Attendance in the Mumbai Football Arena was reportedly 8890, as opposed to that of India’s previous match against Chinese Taipei which was just over 2500.

We promise you that if that’s the kind of support we get every time we play for the country, we will give our lives on the pitch. India, this night was special because we were in this together. Those in the stands shouting, and the ones at home cheering – thank you! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) 4 June 2018

Chhetri, in a video that he put out through his Twitter handle after the match against Chinese Taipei, appealed to fans to come to the stadium and watch the Indian team play. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home. To all of you who are fans of big European clubs and support European clubs with so much passion, thinking that our level is not the same. Agreed, the level is not the same, it is not even close. But with our desire and determination, we will make sure to make your time worth. To all of you who have lost hope, I request you to come and watch us in the stadiums.”

