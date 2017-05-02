We wish to dominate and cement Aizawl FC’s legacy in Indian football: Skipper Alfred Jaryan

Aizawl FC won the I-League in only their second year of top-flight football. Aizawl FC won the I-League in only their second year of top-flight football.

After drawing 1-1 with Shillong Lajong FC on the last matchday of the 2016/17 I League season, Aizawl FC secured their maiden I-League title. To the delight of their fans this incredible feat was achieved in only their second year of top-flight football. As the entire state along with the team celebrates this historic win, indianexpress.com managed to catch up with the men who mattered the most behind this historic success.

Speaking exclusively to the website, skipper, Alfred Jaryan, said,”This journey has been incredible but it’s not over yet. As a player and a captain I had a wonderful time leading the players. We jelled together as a team and I am hoping that in future we continue to the good work. I want Aizawl FC to carve out its own legacy.”

When asked about the comparisons with Leicester city (who had a similar story in English football) the Liberian international was quick to retort” We don’t be the Leicester city of India, because Leicester City could not replicate their success after a year. We want Aizawl Fc to be a force to reckon with and dominate and cement our legacy in Indian football. With this success we have brought a new phase in Indian football. I hope it inspires other clubs in India to do well and go up and show that nothing is impossible.”

While the player and fans continue to celebrate, head coach Khalid Jamil believes that this a work in progress and the club will face bigger challenges ahead. “After winning the I league, the focus is on the Federation Cup. After that we will represent India in the 2017 Asian Champions League qualifier which is a much bigger assignment. So this is just the beginning.” About the successful campaign this season Jamil said, “One of the crucial factors was winning the home matches. It proved to be the turning point. The players put in a lot of effort during practice and they combined well, i.e.,the local boys and the foreign players. Added to the that was the compact defence that stood out and paved our way to success.”

Meanwhile, team manager Hmingthana Zadeng was all praise for his players and among the performances which stood out for him, he said,” Zotea is one player who gave his all. He played all the matches for 90 minutes and was one of the best performers. Also skipper Alfred led the side brilliantly. The duo kept delivering good performances match after match. ”

When asked about how they would deal with the possibility of bigger clubs poaching their talent, he said,”We have strategies in place and will try our best to retain them and keep our core intact. That is important for us to keep replicating our success next year.”

Hon. Secretary, of Mizoram Football Association, Lalnghinglova Hmar, expressed satisfaction over the performance of the team and drew attention to another aspect of Aizawl FC. “This team was there together for a long time. If you look at the teams who have done well in the I-League they have all had a side which has been together. Be it Shillong Lajong F.C or Bengaluru FC or Aizawl FC. So credit goes for the long preparation that they had.” , he said and added,”Earlier there were not so many opportunities but now various avenues have opened up. In 2012 we started the Mizoram Premier League and that was the game changer as it brought players from Mizoram to play together in one competition. Younger players are also getting more exposure. So we have shown the way for other teams to succeed.”

