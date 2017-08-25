We will take a lesson from the draw against St Kitts and Nevis, says Stephen Constantine

India conceded a late goal against St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday. (Source: File) India conceded a late goal against St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday. (Source: File)

India managed to secure a 1-1 draw against St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday evening. After conceding a late goal, India coach Stephen Constantine said that his team has learnt some important lessons from the game.

Speaking to the reporters, Constantine said, “We had enough chances to finish the game twice, but we didn’t take those chances. In the end we were stung by a corner, which was disappointing (because) we had worked on it. It is football, it happens, so we will take a lesson from this,” Constantine told reporters after the match last night.

“No, we didn’t start as brightly as we should do. The last time when any of them played a 90 minute game, it was at the end of the I-League season, last year May. That’s why I needed these two games before Macau,” he further added.

The head coach of the Indian national side was also critical about the way the late goal was conceded. “Someone is going to score, not you always. We won one and drew one. I am worried about how we conceded the goal, not that we conceded but how we conceded,” said Constantine.”If we are talking about young players (in general), these are the kind of games, we look to put them in, to give them the experience. Both of these boys (Anirudh Thapa and Nikhil Pujari) are with me in the U-23, so they know what to expect in terms of training, philosophy, which is again I go back to.

“It is so important for the U-19s, 17s, 15s, to follow the same formula. If there is a U-17 (player), that would be obviously be 18 this year, if he is good enough, then why can’t he play in the national team if everything is the same?,” he concluded.

