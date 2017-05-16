We will not relax till we win the La Liga title, says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the remaining two matches. (Source: Reuters) Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the remaining two matches. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane asserted that his side are not taking the La Liga title for granted.

Real have two games left before the Spanish season comes to an end as they play Celta Vigo in the middle of the week and end the season with a clash against Malaga.

Sitting at the second position but with the same number of points as leaders Barcelona, Real are hoping to clinch the title for the first time in five years.

Zidane insisted that the team is only thinking about the game against Celta on Wednesday. “Nobody is speaking about that in the dressing room. We are only thinking about tomorrow’s game.”

“Nobody feels like champions, we have to continue until the last minute of the last game. We haven’t won anything and we will not relax.”

The manager have also confirmed that the Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the last two matches, having rested him in the last four away matches. “He will be in the squad for the last two league games,” Zidane confirmed.

Choosing not to comment on transfer rumours surrounding James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas, Zidane said that their focus is entirely on the next game against Celta. “It’s tricky because they’re a good team. I expect Celta to play like normal. They have a good side and will do everything to play their game,” Zidane said.

Real also booked a spot in the Champions League final to set up clash against Juventus on June 3.

