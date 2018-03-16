We want to win against Manchester United to clinch Premier League title, says Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne wants Manchester City to lift the trophy after defeating rivals Manchester United. (AP) Kevin de Bruyne wants Manchester City to lift the trophy after defeating rivals Manchester United. (AP)

Manchester City, who are 16 points ahead of derby rivals Manchester United, are almost on the cusp of winning the Premier League trophy this season. The side led by the manager Pep Guardiola has been on a rampant run, drawing only 3 games and losing only one against Liverpool this season in the tournament, and are just two wins away from clinching the trophy. City need to win against Everton in the away game on March 31, and then they will be set for an epic encounter against the derby rivals Manchester United on April 7, where if they manage to get the three points, they will seal their trophy win at Old Trafford.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, in an interview to Sky Sports, said that the side is eager to clinch the trophy at Old Trafford. On being asked about prospects of winning the title against the Red Devils, the 26-year old said, “I think all of City would like that – to try and win that game for the title. But if it’s not, it’s not.”

The footballer further went on to advise caution against a side such as Everton. The last time the two teams played against each other in the tournament, it ended in a 1-1 draw. “To go to Everton is a very hard game, we know that. They are probably already safe, so we will see. But it seems so long now to that game. I just hope everybody comes back healthy to play the last part,” the Belgian said.

De Bruyne further went on to praise his partner in midfield, David Silva, who has been tremendous this season.

“The thing is we don’t have competition. I’d prefer it if he scores even more, it helps us. But everybody is doing their part. One day it will be me, on another day it will be David. David is unbelievable to play alongside, he’s very underrated, and that means a lot considering his standards,” he said.

He further added that his role in the team is to help win games. “Obviously I’m very satisfied with the way I’m playing, I feel I’m playing really well. But I don’t need to score or give assists, I just need to do my thing to help us win games and in the end I will be very happy,” he said.

Manchester City and Manchester United will go head-to-head for the second time this season in Premier League on April 7. The reverse fixture between the two teams in December ended with City taking a 2-1 win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd