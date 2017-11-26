We showed completely different face against Goa: Mumbai City coach

Riding on the brilliance of two Brazilian players, Mumbai City FC registered their first win of the season. (Source: PTI) Riding on the brilliance of two Brazilian players, Mumbai City FC registered their first win of the season. (Source: PTI)

An elated Mumbai City head coach Alexandre Guimaraies said his team showed a completely different face during their 2-1 win against FC Goa in their second game of the Indian Super League (ISL), here.

“I think we showed a totally different face of what Mumbai City FC. We fought very hard to get this win and the game was a tough one,” said Guimaraies at the post-match media conference after the win last night.

Riding on the brilliance of two Brazilian players, Mumbai City FC registered their first win of the season after they lost their opening game against Bengaluru FC.

“This is the type of game ISL needs for promotion of football here. I am proud of my players because they never lose faith. It is hard to take a draw in the last minute, but they got up and fought for a chance (to win) and we got it. I am satisfied with the team’s performance,” the Costa Rican said.

According to the coach, the hosts were more aggressive in the second half.

“(In the) second half, we were more close to each other. In the first half, when we tried to go in front we were not synchonised. The team improved (in the break). We told the players we still have 45 minutes to go for it (win) and be more aggressive and they did it,” Guimaraies said.

“Wining also brings more courage and belief and the way we won, it will help us to improve in all departments,” he added.

Meanwhile, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobero blamed the referee for disallowing a goal to the visitors.

It was in the 66th minute of play, when Goa had netted the ball but it was deemed as off-side by the referee.

“If it was not for the referee we would not have lost the game either. What I meant to say that the referee did get confused and made a mistake, he called offside for a goal that was actually in. You guys have seen, I will let you decide.

“Everyone is capable of making errors and if you talk about individual errors, his is one of them,” the Spaniard said.

FC Goa skipper Laxmikant Kattimani’s lethargy cost the side dearly, but the coach still has faith in the goalkeeper.

“I want to reiterate that (Laxmikant) Kattimani continues to be the best keeper. I have complete faith in him and in my players. I am proud of the performance that we put in despite the tough results. I believe in them completely. We will keep focusing on improvements as we go through the season,” Lobero said.

