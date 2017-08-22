Only in Express

We have reasons to be happy, says Manchester United’s Juan Mata

Juan Mata said, "One thing is for sure, we have reasons to be happy with the confidence and determination that we are showing on the pitch, but we also know that this is just the beginning."

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 22, 2017 12:27 am
Manchester United’s Juan Mata passes the ball as West Ham United’s Winston Reid challenges (Source: Reuters)
Despite a great start to the new season of the English Premier League after a rather lackluster season, Manchester United’s midfielder Juan Mata said that they would not read too much into it yet.

Jose Mourinho’s men currently stand on top of the table with six points and most number of goals. They faced West Ham and Swansea City in 2017-18 season, defeating both the teams by 4-0. Mata, in his weekly blog wrote, “In terms of football, the week ends with a very good feeling again, following another convincing victory, although perhaps the score was too high.”

“The next weekend we have a new opportunity to keep gaining momentum, this time against Leicester, always a tough opponent,” said the Spaniard. “It would be great to take the first international break of the season with nine points out of nine.”

New signing from Everton has impressed critics and fans alike with his performance, having scored a brace in his debut.

In recent reports, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a new contract with the Old Trafford side. He was the leading goal-scorer of last season, despite missing most of the second half due to injury.

