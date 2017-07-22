We have prepared well for the ISL draft, says FC Goa coach Lobera Rodriguez

ISL 2017-18 will be a new experience for Sergio Lobera Rodriguez. ISL 2017-18 will be a new experience for Sergio Lobera Rodriguez.

In a new experience for him, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera Rodriguez said that the Indian Super League 2017-18 draft is bound to be challenging but he looks forward to seeing how it pans out.

The IPL 2017-18 draft will be held on Sunday in Mumbai as all the ten teams – including new entrants Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC – will look to outdo each other to get the best players from the 200-plus in draft.

Rodriguez said, “The ISL Indian players draft will certainly be a new experience for me. It’s bound to be challenging not only for me but for everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing how it pans out. We have prepared well for the draft and we will definitely try to bring some of the better players on board when we get to pick players in round four.”

Talking about the Goa players in the draft, he said, “There are 26 players from Goa. Among them, Mandar Rao Desai and Laximikant Kattimani have been retained by FC Goa, while the fate of the remaining 24 will be decided tomorrow.”

“Anything can happen at the ISL Draft. It’s going to be a surprise tomorrow. I will just wait and hope for the best. Season 4 of ISL promises to be just as exciting as the previous seasons.”

The highest priced among the FC Goans players Lenny Rodrigues said: “I am excited about the fourth season. The first three years have been fantastic. Whichever team picks me for the draft. I will give my best for the club and hope to win the trophy this season.”

