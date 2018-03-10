We have let Arsene Wenger down, says Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere with Henrikh Mkhitaryan who scored Arsenal’s opening goal against AC Milan. (AP) Jack Wilshere with Henrikh Mkhitaryan who scored Arsenal’s opening goal against AC Milan. (AP)

For Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, the season has once again reached a point where questions are being raised regarding his future with the club, for another year. The Gunners went on to lose eight of their 13 matches before in all competitions before they defeated AC Milan 2-0 in Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday. Arsenal are currently in the fourth position in English Premier League with 45 points, 13 points behind the top four position and a successful Europa League campaign seems to be the only way for them to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Watford, midfielder Jack Wilshere admitted that the players have not performed their best for the club in the past few games.

“We know we haven’t been good enough. We are aware of it,” the 26-year old said. Wenger, who has been with the club for 22 years will hope Arsenal can win the Europa League Trophy this season as it would make him feel safer regarding his future with the club. The 2-0 victory against AC Milan is a step in the right direction for the club.

Wilshere said the victory would work as a morale booster for the club after a tough period. “If anyone tells you, you haven’t got to prove anything to anyone, they are wrong. You are always trying to prove yourself to people and play well in the next game. We have got to use this win as a target. We have got to reach these levels every week,” he said.

Wilshere added that in spite of the win in the first leg, they need to be cautious against AC Milan in the return leg. “We have got another game on Sunday and then next week, the job in this competition is not done yet… this is AC Milan. They can come, want to play and want to win the game. We have to be ready,” he said.

The England international, who has only three months remaining on his contract with the club also spoke about his own future and said that things are unclear at the moment. “All I can tell you is that we are no closer to sorting anything out,” he said.

Arsenal will face Watford at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

