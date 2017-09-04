We have exactly the situation we wanted, says Jurgen Klopp after Philippe Coutinho’s failed Barcelona bid

Only in Express
Jurgen Klopp said, "We have our situation and Dortmund (with Dembele) has another. Don't believe everything in the press or that there are offers here and there and that the minute after the offer has been entered, it should already be over."

jurgen klopp, jurgen klopp liverpool, liverpool, nottingham forest, hillsborough disaster, bundesliga, borussia dortmund, football news, sports news, indian express Jurgen Klopp said that Dembele and Coutinho situation cannot be compared. (Source: AP)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the closure of this season’s transfer window that Philippe Coutinho, who had requested for a move to Spanish club Barcelona, is still a part of the Reds’ squad.

After the 25-year old’s multiple bids by the Catalans failed to impress the Premier League side, the German manager said that the situation between Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho cannot be compared. Both of the players were Barca’s key target players this summer after Neymar’s record move to French club Paris Saint Germain.

After reports in the press emerged that Liverpool demanded for 200 million euros for Coutinho, Klopp was quoted by Liverpool Echo as saying, “We have our situation and Dortmund (with Dembele) has another. Don’t believe everything in the press or that there are offers here and there and that the minute after the offer has been entered, it should already be over.”

“We have exactly the situation we wanted and no other.”

Even though Coutinho, who is currently with his national team who plays Colombia on Tuesday in World Cup qualifier, has not played a single game for Liverpool this season due to back injury, he is expected to face Manchester City on Saturday.

“Dortmund decided the player (Dembele) would leave them, so I cannot compare the two situations,” Klopp said. “We still have a really good player in the squad who can play.”

