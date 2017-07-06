We can’t get carried away with rise in rankings: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine has cautioned his players from getting carried away after the team achieved its best-ever FIFA ranking in the last two decades. (Source: Express Archive) Stephen Constantine has cautioned his players from getting carried away after the team achieved its best-ever FIFA ranking in the last two decades. (Source: Express Archive)

India climbed to 96th rankings in the recently released FIFA rankings. This is the best-ever rankings for India in the last 21 years but coach Stephen Constantine emphasised that the players shouldn’t get carried away with the rise and focus on what is coming next.

“There is always the next game which comes to your mind. So it’s not always possible to enjoy the moment. That’s how life is as you are always trying to get better. People may be tempted to go crazy with the recent rise in rankings and the results, but we cannot get carried away,” Constantine said.

Talking about his team’s achievement, Constantine said that it is the teamwork that has worked for them.

“I don’t think it’s got to do anything with magic. It’s just a respect for my job and respect for my players, as much it’s the respect for the people around me. These are the key ingredients to any national team moving forward. “Football team is never about one single person. I take responsibility when the team is not doing well and share the praise when the team is doing well. That’s how it is,” added Constantine.

Mentioning about Indian football, the coach hailed the way it has progressed over the years.

“I was here some 10 years prior and at that time no one knew me. I have always had an emotional attachment with India. Having said that, 2015 was the first year after the Indian Super League was launched. “I could foresee a change coming as Indian Football had itself decided that it needed to change. I felt that I could help them go forward. Luckily, Mr. (Praful) Patel also thought the same.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd