We are in conditions to do quality work better than in the first season, says Jose Mourinho

According to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, his team has a better chance to win the Premier League this season. He feels that he is more settled at the club as compared to last season and is more familiar with the squad. “I just think naturally in the second season the manager knows the players better, knows the club better, not the league because I have been in it a long time. We are in conditions to do quality work better than in the first season, so I am convinced [with] the second season that the quality of the team will be better, I have conditions to deliver a better one than the first,” he said, according to Manchester Evening News.

In his managerial career, Mourinho has already won the league at four different clubs including Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan. With Chelsea, he won the Premier league thrice. Last time United had won the league in 2013 was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at the club.

“I think everyone – the top seven – are all in Europe. Last season two of them were not. This time we are all in the same basket and it’s going to be the same for everybody. Some have the luck to play Tuesday or Wednesday, or Saturday or Sunday, but in the end, the number of matches will be the same for everybody,” he opined.

Mourinho has done his homework regarding transfers, as he has managed to sign three players who were already on his priority list. He also feels that conditions are much better for them to clinch the title this season.

The Portuguese does not feel that he will be under less pressure than Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino or Jurgen Klopp just because they did not manage to win any trophy last season. He said, “I’m not worried about them and I don’t feel more or less pressure than last season.”

Mourinho feels that United’s spot in the Champions League marked the most important thing for him last season, “I think one very important thing for us was going back to the Champions League and I think we did it by the second best possible way. For me the best is winning the title, the second best way is winning the Europa League, then the next best way is finishing second, then third, then fourth, so we did it the second best way.”

He added: “We don’t have that route this season, unless we finish third in the group phase and we go back again to the Europa League and okay, let’s try to win another European title, but we don’t want it. We want to finish top two in the group phase and play against the best teams in the knockout phases.”

