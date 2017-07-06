Wayne Rooney to skip Manchester United’s pre-season tour to sign for Everton: Reports

Wayne Rooney’s representatives reportedly held talks with Everton chairman. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney’s representatives reportedly held talks with Everton chairman. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney is reportedly headed back to Everton after his long-time adviser Paul Stretford met Everton chairman Bill Kenwright in London on Wednesday. According to reports, he will not be heading to the United States for a pre-season tour of United.

According to reports floating in the media, Rooney’s representatives have reportedly held talks with Everton, his previous club, over a free transfer back from United. No deal has been struck officially so far.

Even though it is said to be a free transfer, he will still not take a pay cut on his £250,000-per-week wages on the speculated return to his boyhood club Everton. The 31-year-old began his career at Goodison Park, before joining the Red Devils for £27m in August 2004.

Rooney, whose future has been widely discussed over the last season due to limited playing chances in the Red Devils’ campaign last year, started just 15 Premier League games under United boss Jose Mourinho and also lost a place in the England side. His contract with Manchester United is, however, till 2019.

Rooney has so far scored 253 goals for United, winning five Premier League titles and Champions League in 2008.

Manchester United finished the last season at sixth position, with a six-point difference to fifth placed Arsenal. They, however, managed to book Champions League spot for the next season by winning the Europa League after beating Ajax in the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd