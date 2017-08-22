Wayne Rooney taunts Manchester City fans after 200th Premier League goal

Wayne Rooney scored the opener for Everton against Manchester City. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney scored the opener for Everton against Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney took a dig at Manchester City fans after scoring the opening goal of the night and his 200th in the Premier League on Monday night. But his goal for Everton wasn’t enough for the Toffees to get all three points against City at the Etihad Stadium. Despite getting just one point from the game, instead of a possible 3, Rooney had a sly go at the City fans who have seen him celebrate here in the red shirt of Manchester United.

The former England and Manchester United captain opened the deadlock in the 35th minute as he placed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross beneath City goalkeeper Ederson. The striker ran away with his hands cupped to his hears in front of the City faithful prompting plenty of angry responses from the stands.

Later Rooney wrote on Twitter, “Always nice to see a few familiar faces” alongside a picture of him celebrating,” with an image of clearly angry Manchester City fans hurling profanities at the striker.

A photograph later circulated showing Rooney celebrating a United goal at the Etihad Stadium and in front on the same section of supporters in 2012. Incidentally, there were a handful of City fans seated in the same seats as they were on Monday.

Always nice to see a few familiar faces 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 21 August 2017

City drew level in the second with Raheem Sterling scoring in the 82nd minute. Everton let go of a big chance to get all three points with City reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Kyle Walker. But Everton were down to ten, too, after Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off.

Rooney even teased Manchester City after the match when, asked on Sky Sports, what it was like to score against the club for the ninth time, he replied: “What, again?”

