Latest News
  • Wayne Rooney scores on return as Manchester United close in on Manchester City

Wayne Rooney scores on return as Manchester United close in on Manchester City

Wayne Rooney scored on his return to the Manchester United starting-line up as Jose Mourinho's side enjoyed a 2-0 win at Burnley.

By: Reuters | Published:April 23, 2017 9:11 pm
Wayne Rooney was given the start for only the second time in 2017 in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney scored on his return to the Manchester United starting-line up as Jose Mourinho’s side enjoyed a 2-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday to close in on the top four and extend their unbeaten league run to 23 games.

Rooney, who last started a game on March 4, was given the start for only the second time in 2017 in the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and with Mourinho opting to start with in-form 19-year-old Marcus Rashford on the bench.

It was his French strike partner Anthony Martial though who opened the scoring at Turf Moor in the 21st minute, breaking from midfield and then finishing in style after a swift exchange with Ander Herrera.

Rooney made it 2-0, with his 251st goal, in the 39th minute, reacting well to poke home from close range after Burnley keeper Tom Heaton failed to hold on to a low shot from Martial.

Fifth-placed United are now just a point behind local rivals Manchester City, who are fourth, ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune