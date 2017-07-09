Wayne Rooney returns to Everton after 13 years with Manchester United

Wayne Rooney joined his former club Everton on a two-year deal. (Source: Twitter) Wayne Rooney joined his former club Everton on a two-year deal. (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United record scorer Wayne Rooney joined his former club Everton on a two-year deal on Sunday after 13 years with the Red Devils. The England International returns to Goodison park and is one of the six players that the club signed this season.

Rooney had left Everton for Manchester United in a £27m deal in August 2004 after which he scored 253 goals for them in a total of 559 appearances. The 31-year old won five Premier League titles with the Old Trafford side along with a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Rooney posted from his official Twitter account, “Excited to be back at @Everton. Can’t wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC”

Excited to be back at @Everton. Can’t wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/0CjD0i1aXg — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 9 July 2017

The club also announced the signing with a post on their social media account, saying, “We’re delighted to bring @WayneRooney back to #EFC! He signs from @ManUtd, 2 year deal. #WelcomeHomeWayne”

United also bid farewell to their record goal scorer.

Jose Mourinho was quoted by United’s official website as saying, “It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.

“It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future.”

Ed Woodward said, “Wayne has been a fantastic servant to United since the moment he signed for us as a prodigiously talented, explosive teenager some 13 seasons ago.

“Who can forget his storybook debut hat trick against Fenerbahce, the spectacular overhead kick against City and the countless match-winning performances in his time here? But after much discussion, the club has decided to accept his request to rejoin his boyhood team.

“He goes having created some of the most magical moments in some of the most successful years in the club’s history. Wayne leaves us as our greatest ever goalscorer and having won every major trophy in the game. His record will take decades for anyone to get close to matching and I am extremely grateful for the way he has led from the front since being appointed club captain three years ago.

“On behalf of the whole club and our hundreds of millions of fans around the world, we wish Wayne all the very best for the next phase of his incredible career.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd