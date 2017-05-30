Wayne Rooney has big decisions to make this summer, says England manager Gareth Southgate

Wayne Rooney’s future in the England team is under scrutiny. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney’s future in the England team is under scrutiny. (Source: Reuters)

England manager Gareth Southgate said that he did not speak to captain Wayne Rooney before deciding to leave him out of the International squad for matches against Scotland and France in June.

He said that the 31-year-old was left out as other players were in a good form. “There are only so many times you can speak about it,” said Southgate.

With decision pending on who the new captain would be, Southgate said that he does not know about Wayne’s status with Manchester United. “I’ve no idea what the future is for Wayne at Manchester United so it’s impossible for me to comment if he’s part of the plans or not,” added Southgate.

He added that he wants his players to be playing big games. “He’s got some big decisions to make this summer – you want your players playing in the biggest possible games. Hopefully he’s back playing well – there is no way we would dismiss him from the future,” he said.

Southgate said that he was confident about his Starting XI against Scotland next month and wants to focus on training.

Rooney, who was previously left out of the squad due to an injury, said that he has come to a decision with his future at the Old Trafford, with his previous club Everton as the only option of moving if he is to keep playing in the Premier League.

