Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United’s joint-all time top scorer

Wayne Rooney is also the record scorer for England’s national team. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney is also the record scorer for England’s national team. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round tie against Reading.

Rooney, who is also the record goal scorer for England’s national team, netted in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Sir Bobby Charlton. The 31-year-old joined United as an 18-year-old prodigy in 2004 from Everton.

England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been Manchester United’s all time highest goalscorer since nearly a quarter of a century. Charlton was part of what was known as the ‘United Trinity’ along with Dennis Law and George Best. Law (237) is behind Charlton and now Rooney as the club’s second highest goalscorer. George Best (179) is tied fourth with Dennis Viollet while Ryan Giggs (168) is the fifth highest goalscorer with Joe Spence.

Wayne Rooney has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho following a poor run of form. This coincided with the prolific performances put in by players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Heinrikh Mhkitaryan and Juan Mata has led to Rooney being relegated to the substitutes bench for the better part of the season.

The FA Cup third round fixture against Reading is the first time he is playing for Manchester United after being out for more than a month due to injury. Despite his recent failures, Jose Mourinho and many of the club’s important players have insisted that Rooney remains an important part of the squad due to his experience and his position as club captain.

