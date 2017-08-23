Only in Express
Wayne Rooney announces retirement: Twitterati react to England’s highest goalscorer calling it a day

Rooney debuted for the England team as an 18-year-old at Euro 2004, and his last international appearance was against Scotland in November as captain at Wembley, where he led his team to 3-0 victory.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 23, 2017 8:31 pm
Wayne rooney, rooney, england football, england, rooney manchester united, rooney everton, football, sports news, indian express Wayne Rooney announced retirement from England football team on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)
After Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from International football on Wednesday, the footballl world reacted to England’s all time highest goalscorer drawing curtain to his 14-year long career with the national team.

The 31-year old player, who also left Manchester United to play for Everton this season, said in a statement that he was called by coach Gareth Southgate to return back to the squad this week for the upcoming matches but he decided otherwise. “Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football. It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.”

Adding that he will always remain a passionate England fan, Rooney bid farewell to his stint with England after appearing in national colours 119 times and scoring 53 goals. The football world including Chris Smalling, Dean Ashton, Kevin Campbell reacted to the news and paid tribute to the ‘national treasure’.

