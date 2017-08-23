Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international football

Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from International football. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from International football. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney has drawn curtains on his international career and made the announcement on Wednesday after a glittering 14-year spell as England forward. The 31-year old played 119 games in national colours out of which he captained 22 to score a total of 53 goals.

In a statement on his official website, he said, “It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.”

“It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.”

He further added that he wants to focus all his energy on helping Everton become successful. “Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful,” he said.

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it’s been amazing – http://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 23 August 2017

“I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.”

“One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan – or in any capacity,” he added.

